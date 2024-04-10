Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.07B, closed the recent trade at $35.22 per share which meant it lost -$1.17 on the day or -3.22% during that session. The FITB stock price is -6.22% off its 52-week high price of $37.41 and 36.23% above the 52-week low of $22.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.12. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.7.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) trade information

Sporting -3.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FITB stock price touched $35.22 or saw a rise of 3.43%. Year-to-date, Fifth Third Bancorp shares have moved 2.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) have changed -4.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.93% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $43.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -22.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.14% from the levels at last check today.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fifth Third Bancorp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 44.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.93%, compared to -7.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.30% and -2.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.10%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.08 billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.13 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.23 billion and $2.18 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -6.40% for the current quarter and -2.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.03% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -0.59% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.84%.

FITB Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp is expected to release its next earnings report on April 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.38 at a share yield of 3.92%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.26% with a share float percentage of 85.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fifth Third Bancorp having a total of 1,177 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 87.13 million shares worth more than $2.28 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 12.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 59.03 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.55 billion and represent 8.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 21.29 million shares of worth $557.9 million while later fund manager owns 16.21 million shares of worth $424.81 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.