Ferroglobe Plc (GSM) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Ferroglobe Plc (NASDAQ:GSM) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 2.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.05B, closed the recent trade at $5.59 per share which meant it gained $0.34 on the day or 6.38% during that session. The GSM stock price is -21.29% off its 52-week high price of $6.78 and 29.34% above the 52-week low of $3.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.58 million shares.

Ferroglobe Plc (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Sporting 6.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GSM stock price touched $5.59 or saw a rise of 0.89%. Year-to-date, Ferroglobe Plc shares have moved -14.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ferroglobe Plc (NASDAQ:GSM) have changed 29.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.71.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Ferroglobe Plc (GSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ferroglobe Plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 10.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -63.38%, compared to 18.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -140.00% and -63.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $343.45 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $375.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $400.87 million and $456.44 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -14.30% for the current quarter and -17.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -76.06% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

GSM Dividends

Ferroglobe Plc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.23%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ferroglobe Plc (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.46% with a share float percentage of 86.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ferroglobe Plc having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC with over 14.06 million shares worth more than $67.05 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC held 7.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 10.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.45 million and represent 5.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd and John Hancock Trust-Disciplined Value International Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 3.11 million shares of worth $16.86 million while later fund manager owns 2.5 million shares of worth $13.3 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.33% of company’s outstanding stock.