Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) Gains 2.39%, Causing Bears To Win

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 3.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.32B, closed the last trade at $9.84 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 2.39% during that session. The DNB stock price is -28.25% off its 52-week high price of $12.62 and 11.79% above the 52-week low of $8.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.49 million shares.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB) trade information

Sporting 2.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the DNB stock price touched $9.84 or saw a rise of 0.61%. Year-to-date, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc shares have moved -15.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB) have changed -5.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.03.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.00%, compared to 11.20% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 2.72% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.65%.

DNB Dividends

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 2.03%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.15% with a share float percentage of 103.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc having a total of 290 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cannae Holdings, Inc. with over 79.05 million shares worth more than $914.59 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Cannae Holdings, Inc. held 18.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Thomas H Lee Partners LP, with the holding of over 49.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $573.64 million and represent 11.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 9.62 million shares of worth $111.28 million while later fund manager owns 9.09 million shares of worth $99.05 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.07% of company’s outstanding stock.