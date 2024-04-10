Dropbox Inc (DBX) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 3.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.02B, closed the last trade at $23.32 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.17% during that session. The DBX stock price is -43.35% off its 52-week high price of $33.43 and 16.17% above the 52-week low of $19.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.20 million shares.

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) trade information

Sporting 0.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DBX stock price touched $23.32 or saw a rise of 2.47%. Year-to-date, Dropbox Inc shares have moved -20.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) have changed -2.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.09.

Dropbox Inc (DBX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dropbox Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1.52%, compared to 15.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.00% and -2.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.80%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $628.67 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $631.46 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $611.1 million and $613.78 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.90% for the current quarter and 2.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 1.76% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.80%.

DBX Dividends

Dropbox Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.93% with a share float percentage of 98.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dropbox Inc having a total of 712 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 36.65 million shares worth more than $977.41 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 13.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 27.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $739.36 million and represent 10.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.12% shares in the company for having 10.99 million shares of worth $253.09 million while later fund manager owns 8.07 million shares of worth $219.61 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.02% of company’s outstanding stock.