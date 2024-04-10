Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Has Risen 0.91%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 2.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.23B, closed the recent trade at $16.05 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 0.91% during that session. The DB stock price is -1.74% off its 52-week high price of $16.33 and 38.82% above the 52-week low of $9.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.32 million shares.

Sporting 0.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DB stock price touched $16.05 or saw a rise of 1.71%. Year-to-date, Deutsche Bank AG shares have moved 18.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) have changed 12.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.4.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Deutsche Bank AG shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 52.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.91%, compared to 1.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 29.60% and -1.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.36 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.11 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $8.34 billion and $8.05 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.20% for the current quarter and 0.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 71.75% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 6.21% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.34%.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank AG is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 2.01%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.12% with a share float percentage of 44.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Deutsche Bank AG having a total of 628 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 77.56 million shares worth more than $1.05 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 3.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, with the holding of over 76.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.04 billion and represent 3.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.37% shares in the company for having 27.36 million shares of worth $301.21 million while later fund manager owns 16.24 million shares of worth $220.04 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.