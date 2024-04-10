Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) Is Down -1.99%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.33M, closed the recent trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.99% during that session. The HLTH stock price is -1070.59% off its 52-week high price of $1.99 and 5.88% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 509.93K shares.

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) trade information

Sporting -1.99% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the HLTH stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 10.99%. Year-to-date, Cue Health Inc shares have moved 6.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) have changed -37.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.11.

Cue Health Inc (HLTH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cue Health Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 53.69%, compared to 19.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.70% and 47.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.1 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $24.77 million and $9.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -59.20% for the current quarter and -3.50% for the next. If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -103.84% over the past 5 years.

HLTH Dividends

Cue Health Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.