Could Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has a beta value of 2.53 and has seen 3.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.18B, closed the last trade at $133.18 per share which meant it lost -$5.11 on the day or -3.70% during that session. The RCL stock price is -6.4% off its 52-week high price of $141.70 and 55.42% above the 52-week low of $59.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.66 million shares.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Sporting -3.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RCL stock price touched $133.18 or saw a rise of 6.01%. Year-to-date, Royal Caribbean Group shares have moved 2.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) have changed 4.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.35.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Royal Caribbean Group shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 46.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.86%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 665.20% and 30.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.90%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.68 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.97 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.89 billion and $3.41 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.50% for the current quarter and 16.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.87% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 47.37% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.50%.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Group is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.04% with a share float percentage of 88.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Royal Caribbean Group having a total of 1,128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital International Investors with over 29.67 million shares worth more than $3.08 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Capital International Investors held 11.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 28.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.93 billion and represent 11.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.98% shares in the company for having 20.44 million shares of worth $2.12 billion while later fund manager owns 17.53 million shares of worth $1.62 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 6.84% of company’s outstanding stock.