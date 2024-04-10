Could Netflix Inc. (NFLX)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $265.30B, closed the recent trade at $613.04 per share which meant it lost -$5.16 on the day or -0.83% during that session. The NFLX stock price is -4.23% off its 52-week high price of $639.00 and 48.52% above the 52-week low of $315.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.41 million shares.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade information

Sporting -0.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NFLX stock price touched $613.04 or saw a rise of 4.06%. Year-to-date, Netflix Inc. shares have moved 25.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have changed 2.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.36.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Netflix Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 58.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.40%, compared to 25.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 56.60% and 37.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.60%.

31 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.27 billion for the current quarter. 30 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.52 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $8.16 billion and $8.19 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.60% for the current quarter and 16.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.03% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 42.93% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.68%.

NFLX Dividends

Netflix Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.71% with a share float percentage of 85.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Netflix Inc. having a total of 2,970 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 36.18 million shares worth more than $15.94 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 29.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.18 billion and represent 6.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 13.86 million shares of worth $6.11 billion while later fund manager owns 11.64 million shares of worth $5.13 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.