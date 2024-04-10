Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG): What Is Good About Stock?

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.63B, closed the recent trade at $192.40 per share which meant it gained $4.3 on the day or 2.29% during that session. The CEG stock price is -3.34% off its 52-week high price of $198.83 and 61.45% above the 52-week low of $74.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 million shares.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) trade information

Sporting 2.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CEG stock price touched $192.40 or saw a rise of 2.65%. Year-to-date, Constellation Energy Corporation shares have moved 64.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) have changed 14.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.88.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Constellation Energy Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 72.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 47.90%, compared to 10.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 472.40% and -37.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.82 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.96 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.63% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 33.25% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.30%.

CEG Dividends

Constellation Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.20 at a share yield of 0.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.71% with a share float percentage of 87.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Constellation Energy Corporation having a total of 1,348 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 36.65 million shares worth more than $7.08 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 11.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 27.85 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.38 billion and represent 8.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 3.94% shares in the company for having 12.43 million shares of worth $2.4 billion while later fund manager owns 10.03 million shares of worth $1.94 billion as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.18% of company’s outstanding stock.