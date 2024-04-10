China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTC) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 3.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.98M, closed the recent trade at $1.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.58% during that session. The SXTC stock price is -445.35% off its 52-week high price of $9.38 and 9.3% above the 52-week low of $1.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 562.66K shares.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

Sporting -0.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SXTC stock price touched $1.72 or saw a rise of 9.47%. Year-to-date, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -56.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) have changed -12.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 5540.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (SXTC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -37.25% over the past 6 months.

SXTC Dividends

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.62% with a share float percentage of 2.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 4202.0 shares worth more than $24686.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 0.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 823.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4835.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.