Can Foot Locker Inc (FL) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 3.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.21B, closed the last trade at $23.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -2.10% during that session. The FL stock price is -83.33% off its 52-week high price of $42.79 and 36.42% above the 52-week low of $14.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.81 million shares.

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) trade information

Sporting -2.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FL stock price touched $23.34 or saw a rise of 9.81%. Year-to-date, Foot Locker Inc shares have moved -25.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) have changed -3.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.09.

Foot Locker Inc (FL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Foot Locker Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.86%, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -81.40% and -125.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.40%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.89 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.87 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.

FL Dividends

Foot Locker Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 17 and May 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.20 at a share yield of 5.14%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.33% with a share float percentage of 110.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Foot Locker Inc having a total of 400 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vesa Equity Investment S.a R.l. with over 11.47 million shares worth more than $310.91 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vesa Equity Investment S.a R.l. held 12.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 11.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $309.51 million and represent 12.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.86% shares in the company for having 5.52 million shares of worth $95.72 million while later fund manager owns 4.42 million shares of worth $118.7 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.69% of company’s outstanding stock.