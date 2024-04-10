Can Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 0.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.02B, closed the recent trade at $6.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.48% during that session. The UUUU stock price is -45.25% off its 52-week high price of $9.02 and 19.65% above the 52-week low of $4.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.85 million shares.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Sporting -0.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the UUUU stock price touched $6.21 or saw a rise of 10.65%. Year-to-date, Energy Fuels Inc shares have moved -13.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU) have changed 1.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.77.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Energy Fuels Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -58.33%, compared to 6.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -98.60% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $900k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $19.61 million and $6.86 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30.00% for the current quarter and -86.90% for the next.

UUUU Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX:UUUU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.03% with a share float percentage of 57.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Fuels Inc having a total of 272 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.38 million shares worth more than $52.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 5.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 8.17 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $50.97 million and represent 5.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.14% shares in the company for having 8.13 million shares of worth $66.86 million while later fund manager owns 6.96 million shares of worth $43.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.40% of company’s outstanding stock.