C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC): What Makes The Stock Good?

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) has a beta value of 3.19 and has seen 1.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $546.74M, closed the last trade at $7.97 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 4.05% during that session. The CCCC stock price is -49.06% off its 52-week high price of $11.88 and 86.7% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.56 million shares.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

Sporting 4.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CCCC stock price touched $7.97 or saw a rise of 1.24%. Year-to-date, C4 Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 41.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC) have changed -27.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.43.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that C4 Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 366.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.34%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.70% and 31.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.1 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $4 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $5.15 million and $2.66 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 57.30% for the current quarter and 50.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.05% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 30.76% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.30%.

CCCC Dividends

C4 Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.09% with a share float percentage of 79.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with C4 Therapeutics Inc having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wasatch Advisors LP with over 7.2 million shares worth more than $19.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Wasatch Advisors LP held 14.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 2.83 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.78 million and represent 5.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.59% shares in the company for having 1.76 million shares of worth $4.85 million while later fund manager owns 1.73 million shares of worth $4.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.51% of company’s outstanding stock.