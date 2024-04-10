Bumble Inc (NASDAQ: BMBL) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 3.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.42B, closed the last trade at $10.97 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 3.49% during that session. The BMBL stock price is -91.98% off its 52-week high price of $21.06 and 5.56% above the 52-week low of $10.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.00 million shares.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) trade information

Sporting 3.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BMBL stock price touched $10.97 or saw a rise of 2.32%. Year-to-date, Bumble Inc shares have moved -25.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL) have changed 0.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.76.

Bumble Inc (BMBL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bumble Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2,300.00%, compared to 19.50% for the industry.

BMBL Dividends

Bumble Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.03% with a share float percentage of 101.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bumble Inc having a total of 313 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 36.64 million shares worth more than $614.78 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackstone Inc held 26.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.03 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $168.31 million and represent 7.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 3.93 million shares of worth $72.75 million while later fund manager owns 3.02 million shares of worth $50.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.