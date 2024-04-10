Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE: BSX) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -0.04% Stock Price Decline

Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 4.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $100.92B, closed the last trade at $68.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.04% during that session. The BSX stock price is -0.79% off its 52-week high price of $69.20 and 29.58% above the 52-week low of $48.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.46 million shares.

Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) trade information

Sporting -0.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BSX stock price touched $68.66 or saw a rise of 0.78%. Year-to-date, Boston Scientific Corp. shares have moved 18.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX) have changed 1.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.01.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Boston Scientific Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 31.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 9.76%, compared to 17.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.50% and 5.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.40%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.69 billion for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.93 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.39 billion and $3.6 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.70% for the current quarter and 9.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.05% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 10.08% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.28%.

BSX Dividends

Boston Scientific Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Boston Scientific Corp. (NYSE:BSX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.65% with a share float percentage of 93.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boston Scientific Corp. having a total of 1,670 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 137.49 million shares worth more than $7.44 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 9.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 122.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.61 billion and represent 8.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 45.63 million shares of worth $2.47 billion while later fund manager owns 34.23 million shares of worth $1.85 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.34% of company’s outstanding stock.