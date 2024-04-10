Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR) Slumps -3.48%, A Loss For Bears

Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) has a beta value of 0.51 and has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.00M, closed the last trade at $6.10 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -3.48% during that session. The BTTR stock price is -318.36% off its 52-week high price of $25.52 and 31.97% above the 52-week low of $4.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 134.72K shares.

Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) trade information

Sporting -3.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BTTR stock price touched $6.10 or saw a rise of 42.78%. Year-to-date, Better Choice Company Inc shares have moved -49.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR) have changed -8.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 11930.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.99% over the past 6 months, compared to 0.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.12 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $11.87 million and $9.27 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.60% for the current quarter and 21.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.56% over the past 5 years.

BTTR Dividends

Better Choice Company Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX:BTTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.39% with a share float percentage of 39.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Better Choice Company Inc having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Must Asset Management Inc. with over 2.61 million shares worth more than $0.55 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Must Asset Management Inc. held 8.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.32 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.28 million and represent 4.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.29% shares in the company for having 0.41 million shares of worth $86867.0 while later fund manager owns 0.26 million shares of worth $54968.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.