Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) swung 1.07%

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE:WIT) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 3.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.64B, closed the last trade at $5.68 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 1.07% during that session. The WIT stock price is -13.56% off its 52-week high price of $6.45 and 23.94% above the 52-week low of $4.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.66 million shares.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE:WIT) trade information

Sporting 1.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WIT stock price touched $5.68 or saw a rise of 2.41%. Year-to-date, Wipro Ltd. ADR shares have moved 1.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE:WIT) have changed -7.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.87.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (WIT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wipro Ltd. ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.00%, compared to 21.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.65 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.69 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.62% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -1.16% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 9.00%.

WIT Dividends

Wipro Ltd. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.01 at a share yield of 0.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Wipro Ltd. ADR (NYSE:WIT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.55% with a share float percentage of 2.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wipro Ltd. ADR having a total of 299 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 29.11 million shares worth more than $137.38 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 0.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 12.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.06 million and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 5.71 million shares of worth $27.91 million while later fund manager owns 3.82 million shares of worth $18.69 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.