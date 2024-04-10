Bears Are Back On The Defensive As UBS Group AG (UBS) tumbled -3.47%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 1.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $95.40B, closed the recent trade at $29.73 per share which meant it lost -$1.07 on the day or -3.47% during that session. The UBS stock price is -8.07% off its 52-week high price of $32.13 and 37.07% above the 52-week low of $18.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.86 million shares.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

Sporting -3.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the UBS stock price touched $29.73 or saw a rise of 6.18%. Year-to-date, UBS Group AG shares have moved -3.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have changed -4.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.92.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that UBS Group AG shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.96%, compared to 1.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.10% and 1,250.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.50%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.81% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 213.13% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.12%.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.28 at a share yield of 0.93%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.36% with a share float percentage of 61.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UBS Group AG having a total of 1,099 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 155.34 million shares worth more than $3.15 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Dodge & Cox Inc held 4.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, with the holding of over 117.31 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.19 billion and represent 3.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.32% shares in the company for having 80.22 million shares of worth $1.63 billion while later fund manager owns 52.73 million shares of worth $1.07 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.52% of company’s outstanding stock.