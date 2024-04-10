Banco Santander S.A. ADR Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 1.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $75.70B, closed the recent trade at $4.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.91% during that session. The SAN stock price is -3.48% off its 52-week high price of $5.05 and 34.43% above the 52-week low of $3.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.01 million shares.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Sporting -0.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SAN stock price touched $4.88 or saw a rise of 3.37%. Year-to-date, Banco Santander S.A. ADR shares have moved 17.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN) have changed 13.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.18.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Banco Santander S.A. ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.71%, compared to 1.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.87% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 7.39% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.97%.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander S.A. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.15 at a share yield of 3.10%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.42% with a share float percentage of 2.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Santander S.A. ADR having a total of 415 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 154.54 million shares worth more than $573.36 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 0.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 23.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $86.39 million and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.55% shares in the company for having 88.61 million shares of worth $342.91 million while later fund manager owns 50.84 million shares of worth $191.16 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.