Avalon GloboCare Corp (ALBT) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ:ALBT) has a beta value of 0.26 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.04M, closed the last trade at $0.37 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 13.30% during that session. The ALBT stock price is -562.16% off its 52-week high price of $2.45 and 32.43% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 71260.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 149.73K shares.

Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ:ALBT) trade information

Sporting 13.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ALBT stock price touched $0.37. Year-to-date, Avalon GloboCare Corp shares have moved -24.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ:ALBT) have changed -4.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.3.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Avalon GloboCare Corp (ALBT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -52.33% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.66% over the past 5 years.

ALBT Dividends

Avalon GloboCare Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between May 20 and May 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avalon GloboCare Corp (NASDAQ:ALBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.42% with a share float percentage of 3.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avalon GloboCare Corp having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 84446.0 shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 19120.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29444.0 and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.45% shares in the company for having 48625.0 shares of worth $74882.0 while later fund manager owns 34505.0 shares of worth $53137.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.