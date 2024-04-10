Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.69B, closed the last trade at $32.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -0.95% during that session. The ATMU stock price is -4.27% off its 52-week high price of $33.70 and 43.66% above the 52-week low of $18.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.58 million shares.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) trade information

Sporting -0.95% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ATMU stock price touched $32.32 or saw a rise of 4.09%. Year-to-date, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc shares have moved 37.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU) have changed 35.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.3.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (ATMU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 57.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.46%, compared to 24.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $415.58 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $416.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -4.09% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.50%.

ATMU Dividends

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATMU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.08% with a share float percentage of 35.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 2.22 million shares worth more than $48.65 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 2.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 1.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.7 million and represent 1.90% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.14% shares in the company for having 1.78 million shares of worth $42.55 million while later fund manager owns 0.85 million shares of worth $18.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.