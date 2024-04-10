Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) Drops -12.39%, Marking Lose By Bears

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) has a beta value of 1.92 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.04M, closed the last trade at $0.28 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -12.39% during that session. The ASTI stock price is -28471.43% off its 52-week high price of $80.00 and -7.14% below the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 675.73K shares.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) trade information

Sporting -12.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ASTI stock price touched $0.28 or saw a rise of 25.33%. Year-to-date, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc shares have moved -68.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI) have changed -24.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -80.35% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 86.24% over the past 5 years.

ASTI Dividends

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ASTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.54% with a share float percentage of 11.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ascent Solar Technologies Inc having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 2895.0 shares worth more than $71796.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 0.01% of shares outstanding.