Applovin Corp (NASDAQ: APP) Shares Have Gain 20.66% Over The Past Month

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 4.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.17B, closed the last trade at $76.52 per share which meant it lost -$1.53 on the day or -1.96% during that session. The APP stock price is -2.31% off its 52-week high price of $78.29 and 80.06% above the 52-week low of $15.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.43 million shares.

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Sporting -1.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the APP stock price touched $76.52 or saw a rise of 3.81%. Year-to-date, Applovin Corp shares have moved 92.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) have changed 20.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.04.

Applovin Corp (APP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Applovin Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 89.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 153.06%, compared to 16.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5,700.00% and 172.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.10%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $971 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $1 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $715.4 million and $750.16 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 35.70% for the current quarter and 33.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.35% over the past 5 years.

APP Dividends

Applovin Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.10% with a share float percentage of 74.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applovin Corp having a total of 491 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 29.64 million shares worth more than $762.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. held 10.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 16.69 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $429.38 million and represent 6.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.00% shares in the company for having 5.53 million shares of worth $142.2 million while later fund manager owns 4.54 million shares of worth $116.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.