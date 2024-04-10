Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE: NLY) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.47B, closed the recent trade at $18.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.5 on the day or -2.55% during that session. The NLY stock price is -11.25% off its 52-week high price of $21.07 and 23.34% above the 52-week low of $14.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.53 million shares.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) trade information

Sporting -2.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NLY stock price touched $18.94 or saw a rise of 3.22%. Year-to-date, Annaly Capital Management Inc shares have moved -2.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) have changed -4.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.68.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Annaly Capital Management Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.39%, compared to -7.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -19.80% and -8.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.90%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.02 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.04 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $818.25 million and $876.22 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.00% for the current quarter and 18.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -70.88% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -5.99% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -4.98%.

NLY Dividends

Annaly Capital Management Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on April 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.60 at a share yield of 13.72%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.68% with a share float percentage of 54.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Annaly Capital Management Inc having a total of 767 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 56.86 million shares worth more than $1.08 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 11.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 49.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $932.76 million and represent 9.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.17% shares in the company for having 15.85 million shares of worth $299.93 million while later fund manager owns 15.16 million shares of worth $286.88 million as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 3.03% of company’s outstanding stock.