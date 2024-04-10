AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE: AU) Disappointed Wall Street By Losing -0.11%

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.84B, closed the recent trade at $23.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.11% during that session. The AU stock price is -29.1% off its 52-week high price of $30.26 and 36.39% above the 52-week low of $14.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.10 million shares.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) trade information

Sporting -0.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AU stock price touched $23.44 or saw a rise of 4.4%. Year-to-date, AngloGold Ashanti Plc. shares have moved 25.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU) have changed 2.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.65.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (AU) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 37.11% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.00% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 2072.54% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.20%.

AU Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and March 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.23 at a share yield of 0.97%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

AngloGold Ashanti Plc. (NYSE:AU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.21% with a share float percentage of 64.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AngloGold Ashanti Plc. having a total of 450 institutions that hold shares in the company.