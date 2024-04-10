Analysts Are Recommending Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) As A Buy Candidate

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 49.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.06M, closed the recent trade at $1.41 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 39.60% during that session. The WNW stock price is -687.94% off its 52-week high price of $11.11 and 34.04% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 52280.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 417.46K shares.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) trade information

Sporting 39.60% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WNW stock price touched $1.41 or saw a rise of 29.5%. Year-to-date, Meiwu Technology Company Ltd shares have moved -58.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW) have changed 16.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 86950.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (WNW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.39% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -60.54% over the past 5 years.

WNW Dividends

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Meiwu Technology Company Ltd (NASDAQ:WNW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.18% with a share float percentage of 0.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Meiwu Technology Company Ltd having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $20088.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 47980.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8425.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.