Analysts Are Recommending Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) As A Buy Candidate

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 7.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11B, closed the last trade at $7.80 per share which meant it gained $0.41 on the day or 5.55% during that session. The HTZ stock price is -148.21% off its 52-week high price of $19.36 and 11.79% above the 52-week low of $6.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.27 million shares.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) trade information

Sporting 5.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HTZ stock price touched $7.80. Year-to-date, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares have moved -24.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) have changed -0.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.92.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -35.85%, compared to -3.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -197.40% and -86.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.40%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.05 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.46 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.05 billion and $2.44 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.20% for the current quarter and 0.80% for the next.

HTZ Dividends

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.68% with a share float percentage of 99.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hertz Global Holdings Inc. having a total of 348 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Knighthead Capital Management, Llc with over 181.46 million shares worth more than $3.34 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Knighthead Capital Management, Llc held 38.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $271.55 million and represent 3.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.89% shares in the company for having 4.19 million shares of worth $51.28 million while later fund manager owns 4.02 million shares of worth $73.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.85% of company’s outstanding stock.