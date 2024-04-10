An In-Depth Look At The Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) Stock

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.41B, closed the recent trade at $83.40 per share which meant it lost -$1.24 on the day or -1.47% during that session. The CELH stock price is -19.45% off its 52-week high price of $99.62 and 66.33% above the 52-week low of $28.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.88 million shares.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Sporting -1.47% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CELH stock price touched $83.40 or saw a rise of 1.71%. Year-to-date, Celsius Holdings Inc shares have moved 52.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) have changed -2.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.81.

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Celsius Holdings Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 57.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.56%, compared to 7.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.20% and 58.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 42.30%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $392.21 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $464.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $218.81 million and $325.88 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 79.20% for the current quarter and 42.50% for the next.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.35% with a share float percentage of 140.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Celsius Holdings Inc having a total of 679 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 16.35 million shares worth more than $1.37 billion. As of Dec 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 28.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.5 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.21 billion and represent 25.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Large Cap Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 15.73% shares in the company for having 9.0 million shares of worth $751.84 million while later fund manager owns 4.52 million shares of worth $377.5 million as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 7.90% of company’s outstanding stock.