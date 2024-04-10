An Analysis Of Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) Stock

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has a beta value of 2.78 and has seen 1.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $403.50M, closed the last trade at $1.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.90% during that session. The QRTEA stock price is -74.76% off its 52-week high price of $1.80 and 61.17% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.85 million shares.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Sporting -1.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the QRTEA stock price touched $1.03 or saw a rise of 11.21%. Year-to-date, Qurate Retail Inc shares have moved 17.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have changed -23.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Qurate Retail Inc (QRTEA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 116.39% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.14 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.4 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.53 billion and $2.64 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -10.90% for the current quarter and -9.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 279.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -8.00%.

QRTEA Dividends

Qurate Retail Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.94% with a share float percentage of 72.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qurate Retail Inc having a total of 246 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 35.48 million shares worth more than $35.12 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Contrarius Investment Management Limited, with the holding of over 35.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.05 million and represent 9.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Strategic Equity Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 10.11 million shares of worth $10.01 million while later fund manager owns 5.97 million shares of worth $5.91 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.57% of company’s outstanding stock.