Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 3.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.90B, closed the last trade at $39.15 per share which meant it gained $0.58 on the day or 1.50% during that session. The ALLY stock price is -6.16% off its 52-week high price of $41.56 and 42.43% above the 52-week low of $22.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.88 million shares.

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) trade information

Sporting 1.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ALLY stock price touched $39.15 or saw a rise of 1.88%. Year-to-date, Ally Financial Inc shares have moved 12.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) have changed 4.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.77.

Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ally Financial Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 55.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.33%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -51.20% and -28.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.50%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.98 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.02 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2.1 billion and $2.08 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.90% for the current quarter and -3.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 0.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.60%.

ALLY Dividends

Ally Financial Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.20 at a share yield of 3.07%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.93% with a share float percentage of 90.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ally Financial Inc having a total of 728 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 29.0 million shares worth more than $783.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc held 9.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 27.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $748.68 million and represent 9.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Oakmark Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.43% shares in the company for having 13.36 million shares of worth $360.83 million while later fund manager owns 8.46 million shares of worth $225.61 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.