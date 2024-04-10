ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 3.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.02M, closed the recent trade at $1.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -3.53% during that session. The ABVC stock price is -742.11% off its 52-week high price of $9.60 and 41.23% above the 52-week low of $0.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 679.87K shares.

ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) trade information

Sporting -3.53% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ABVC stock price touched $1.14 or saw a rise of 12.98%. Year-to-date, ABVC BioPharma Inc shares have moved -1.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC) have changed -6.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 33.93% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -84.30%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $16k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.78% over the past 5 years.

ABVC Dividends

ABVC BioPharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 13 and May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ABVC BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABVC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.43% with a share float percentage of 3.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ABVC BioPharma Inc having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 38751.0 shares worth more than $20131.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 13928.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7235.0 and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.95% shares in the company for having 37514.0 shares of worth $19488.0 while later fund manager owns 8778.0 shares of worth $5969.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.