A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) has a beta value of 0.32 and has seen 4.92 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.39B, closed the last trade at $7.74 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 1.44% during that session. The YMM stock price is -7.24% off its 52-week high price of $8.30 and 30.1% above the 52-week low of $5.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.44 million shares.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Sporting 1.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the YMM stock price touched $7.74 or saw a rise of 1.15%. Year-to-date, Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR shares have moved 10.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM) have changed 18.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.83.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (YMM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 21.62%, compared to 16.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.70%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $312.91 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $386.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $247.87 million and $284.37 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.20% for the current quarter and 36.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 53.11% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 35.90%.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between May 20 and May 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 1.87%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.74% with a share float percentage of 50.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd ADR having a total of 236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Farallon Capital Management Llc with over 45.86 million shares worth more than $285.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Farallon Capital Management Llc held 4.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is All-Stars Investment Ltd., with the holding of over 35.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $220.55 million and represent 3.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 29.06 million shares of worth $180.74 million while later fund manager owns 12.23 million shares of worth $71.04 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.