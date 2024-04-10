-7.99 Fall Turns G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $234.38M, closed the recent trade at $4.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.39 on the day or -7.99% during that session. The GTHX stock price is -11.36% off its 52-week high price of $5.00 and 75.95% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) trade information

Sporting -7.99% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GTHX stock price touched $4.49 or saw a rise of 8.18%. Year-to-date, G1 Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 47.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) have changed 29.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.21.

G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that G1 Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 300.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.18%, compared to 13.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 60.40% and -242.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.30%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.26 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $12.95 million and $42.39 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.90% for the current quarter and -61.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.38% over the past 5 years.

GTHX Dividends

G1 Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.18% with a share float percentage of 34.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with G1 Therapeutics Inc having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 2.54 million shares worth more than $6.33 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 4.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 2.12 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.27 million and represent 4.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.50% shares in the company for having 1.3 million shares of worth $3.23 million while later fund manager owns 1.23 million shares of worth $3.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.