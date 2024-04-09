Will Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) has a beta value of 1.60 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $152.70M, closed the recent trade at $1.49 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The PLG stock price is -19.46% off its 52-week high price of $1.78 and 36.91% above the 52-week low of $0.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 215.03K shares.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PLG stock price touched $1.49 or saw a rise of 3.56%. Year-to-date, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. shares have moved 30.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG) have changed 33.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.31.

PLG Dividends

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 10 and April 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX:PLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.24% with a share float percentage of 27.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Platinum Group Metals Ltd. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 13.14 million shares worth more than $18.67 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 12.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Slate Path Capital, LP, with the holding of over 0.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.28 million and represent 0.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.17% shares in the company for having 7.34 million shares of worth $9.91 million while later fund manager owns 2.83 million shares of worth $4.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.76% of company’s outstanding stock.