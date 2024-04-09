Will Kineta Inc (KA) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Kineta Inc (NASDAQ:KA) has a beta value of 0.56 and has seen 4.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.92M, closed the last trade at $0.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.55% during that session. The KA stock price is -898.15% off its 52-week high price of $5.39 and 24.07% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 106.47K shares.

Kineta Inc (NASDAQ:KA) trade information

Sporting -3.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KA stock price touched $0.54 or saw a rise of 9.98%. Year-to-date, Kineta Inc shares have moved -85.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kineta Inc (NASDAQ:KA) have changed -29.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 75260.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Kineta Inc (KA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kineta Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.55%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 72.70% and -650.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -89.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $300k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $300k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 64.46% over the past 5 years.

KA Dividends

Kineta Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kineta Inc (NASDAQ:KA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.06% with a share float percentage of 17.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kineta Inc having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.88 million shares worth more than $2.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 8.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Colony Group LLC, with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.36 million and represent 1.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 32976.0 shares of worth $85078.0 while later fund manager owns 30558.0 shares of worth $60810.0 as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.