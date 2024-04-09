Why Should You Consider Adding Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) To Your Portfolio?

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) has a beta value of 1.08 and has seen 11.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.19B, closed the last trade at $11.99 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.08% during that session. The NU stock price is -3.34% off its 52-week high price of $12.39 and 63.47% above the 52-week low of $4.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.62 million shares.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) trade information

Sporting 0.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NU stock price touched $11.99 or saw a rise of 1.32%. Year-to-date, Nu Holdings Ltd shares have moved 43.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) have changed 4.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 67.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.77.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nu Holdings Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 67.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 62.50%, compared to 16.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 125.00% and 80.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 38.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.45 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.68 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $1.53 billion and $1.87 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 60.00% for the current quarter and 43.70% for the next.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on May 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.41% with a share float percentage of 90.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nu Holdings Ltd having a total of 695 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. with over 414.28 million shares worth more than $3.27 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. held 11.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Galileo (ptc) Ltd, with the holding of over 344.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.72 billion and represent 9.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.51% shares in the company for having 54.38 million shares of worth $429.02 million while later fund manager owns 51.73 million shares of worth $348.64 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.44% of company’s outstanding stock.