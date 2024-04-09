Why Should You Add Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (CVKD) To Your Portfolio?

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CVKD) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 3.86 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.92M, closed the recent trade at $0.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -3.00% during that session. The CVKD stock price is -540.82% off its 52-week high price of $3.14 and 18.37% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 77620.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 348.34K shares.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CVKD) trade information

Sporting -3.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CVKD stock price touched $0.49 or saw a rise of 20.95%. Year-to-date, Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -33.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CVKD) have changed -26.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 21910.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (CVKD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 38.18%, compared to 13.50% for the industry.

CVKD Dividends

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CVKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 47.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.45% with a share float percentage of 6.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.41 million shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 2.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 79100.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38363.0 and represent 0.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund. As of Feb 28, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 38558.0 shares of worth $18700.0 while later fund manager owns 4120.0 shares of worth $1998.0 as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.