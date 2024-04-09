Why Should Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) Be In Your Portfolio?

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.22B, closed the last trade at $17.69 per share which meant it gained $0.97 on the day or 5.80% during that session. The VSAT stock price is -167.67% off its 52-week high price of $47.35 and 15.09% above the 52-week low of $15.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.11 million shares.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) trade information

Sporting 5.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the VSAT stock price touched $17.69 or saw a rise of 0.11%. Year-to-date, Viasat, Inc. shares have moved -36.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have changed -8.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.86.

Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viasat, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -200.00%, compared to 7.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -104.00% and 41.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 65.30%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.09 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.07 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.85% over the past 5 years.

VSAT Dividends

Viasat, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.44% with a share float percentage of 98.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viasat, Inc. having a total of 298 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 16.29 million shares worth more than $672.08 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC held 13.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, with the holding of over 11.36 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $468.58 million and represent 9.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.08% shares in the company for having 5.07 million shares of worth $93.54 million while later fund manager owns 2.27 million shares of worth $93.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.83% of company’s outstanding stock.