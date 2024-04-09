Why Invest In ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) Stock?

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.52B, closed the recent trade at $26.64 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 2.13% during that session. The IBN stock price is -0.08% off its 52-week high price of $26.66 and 20.35% above the 52-week low of $21.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.45 million shares.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) trade information

Sporting 2.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the IBN stock price touched $26.64 or saw a rise of 0.41%. Year-to-date, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR shares have moved 11.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN) have changed 1.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.58.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.21%, compared to 1.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.70% and -2.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -30.90%. If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.49% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 22.92% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.30%.

IBN Dividends

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.19 at a share yield of 0.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE:IBN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.59% with a share float percentage of 19.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR having a total of 735 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are WCM Investment Management, LLC with over 70.43 million shares worth more than $1.63 billion. As of Sep 29, 2023, WCM Investment Management, LLC held 2.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GQG Partners LLC, with the holding of over 63.99 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.48 billion and represent 1.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.83% shares in the company for having 28.9 million shares of worth $709.96 million while later fund manager owns 19.9 million shares of worth $459.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.