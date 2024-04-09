Why Invest In Annexon Inc (ANNX) Stock?

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $473.96M, closed the last trade at $6.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -2.26% during that session. The ANNX stock price is -38.84% off its 52-week high price of $8.40 and 74.05% above the 52-week low of $1.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.60 million shares.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Sporting -2.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ANNX stock price touched $6.05 or saw a rise of 12.19%. Year-to-date, Annexon Inc shares have moved 33.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX) have changed 23.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.38.

Annexon Inc (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Annexon Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 190.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.16%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 34.60% and 23.40% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.69% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 13.88% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.60%.

ANNX Dividends

Annexon Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Annexon Inc (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.36% with a share float percentage of 95.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Annexon Inc having a total of 134 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alerce Investment Management, L.P. with over 7.06 million shares worth more than $24.84 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Alerce Investment Management, L.P. held 13.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, with the holding of over 5.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.07 million and represent 10.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.60% shares in the company for having 1.92 million shares of worth $6.62 million while later fund manager owns 1.01 million shares of worth $2.78 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.90% of company’s outstanding stock.