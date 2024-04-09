Why Do You Need To Add Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) To Your Portfolio?

Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) has a beta value of 3.56 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $421.87M, closed the last trade at $5.28 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 3.33% during that session. The KODK stock price is -20.08% off its 52-week high price of $6.34 and 39.96% above the 52-week low of $3.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.31 million shares.

Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) trade information

Sporting 3.33% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the KODK stock price touched $5.28 or saw a rise of 2.58%. Year-to-date, Eastman Kodak Co. shares have moved 35.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK) have changed 4.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.19.

Eastman Kodak Co. (KODK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 35.73% over the past 6 months.

KODK Dividends

Eastman Kodak Co. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eastman Kodak Co. (NYSE:KODK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.39% with a share float percentage of 44.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eastman Kodak Co. having a total of 170 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.08 million shares worth more than $18.83 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 5.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 3.87 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.9 million and represent 4.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 2.07 million shares of worth $9.57 million while later fund manager owns 1.34 million shares of worth $5.98 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.68% of company’s outstanding stock.