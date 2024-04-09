Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI)?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has a beta value of 0.27 and has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.89M, closed the last trade at $0.73 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 12.14% during that session. The BCLI stock price is -361.64% off its 52-week high price of $3.37 and 82.19% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 955.69K shares.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Sporting 12.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BCLI stock price touched $0.73 or saw a rise of 2.67%. Year-to-date, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 167.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) have changed 109.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 303.31% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.84%, compared to 13.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.57% over the past 5 years.

BCLI Dividends

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.25% with a share float percentage of 10.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 1.42 million shares worth more than $2.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 3.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.61 million and represent 2.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.11% shares in the company for having 0.95 million shares of worth $1.96 million while later fund manager owns 0.4 million shares of worth $0.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.