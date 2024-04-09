Why Acquire Shares Of Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT)?

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $88.80M, closed the recent trade at $0.97 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 7.83% during that session. The QUBT stock price is -86.6% off its 52-week high price of $1.81 and 35.05% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.67 million shares.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) trade information

Sporting 7.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the QUBT stock price touched $0.97 or saw a rise of 4.9%. Year-to-date, Quantum Computing Inc shares have moved 6.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT) have changed 11.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.44.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 4.52% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 196.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $2k and $120k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4,900.00% for the current quarter and 66.70% for the next. If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.63% over the past 5 years.

QUBT Dividends

Quantum Computing Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ:QUBT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.29% with a share float percentage of 6.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quantum Computing Inc having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 1.21 million shares worth more than $1.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.38 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.45 million and represent 1.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.03% shares in the company for having 0.88 million shares of worth $1.04 million while later fund manager owns 0.3 million shares of worth $0.36 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.04% of company’s outstanding stock.