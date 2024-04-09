Why Acquire Shares Of Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV)?

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 10.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.96B, closed the last trade at $2.41 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The ABEV stock price is -26.97% off its 52-week high price of $3.06 and 4.98% above the 52-week low of $2.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.14 million shares.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ABEV stock price touched $2.41 or saw a rise of 3.98%. Year-to-date, Ambev S.A. ADR shares have moved -13.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) have changed -5.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ambev S.A. ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 5.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -0.78% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -3.73% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.60%.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.15 at a share yield of 6.27%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.64% with a share float percentage of 8.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ambev S.A. ADR having a total of 450 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with over 311.64 million shares worth more than $991.02 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC held 1.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the holding of over 116.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $370.56 million and represent 0.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are First Eagle Global Fund and First Eagle Overseas Fund. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.95% shares in the company for having 149.62 million shares of worth $466.81 million while later fund manager owns 74.79 million shares of worth $233.34 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.47% of company’s outstanding stock.