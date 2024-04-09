When Will Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Be Worth Investing In?

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 8.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.59B, closed the last trade at $18.07 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 3.08% during that session. The PAAS stock price is -9.8% off its 52-week high price of $19.84 and 32.71% above the 52-week low of $12.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.89 million shares.

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) trade information

Sporting 3.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PAAS stock price touched $18.07 or saw a rise of 1.15%. Year-to-date, Pan American Silver Corp shares have moved 10.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS) have changed 28.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.23.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pan American Silver Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 216.67%, compared to 19.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -150.00% and -75.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $552.08 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $598.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $339.99 million and $639.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 62.40% for the current quarter and -6.50% for the next.

PAAS Dividends

Pan American Silver Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 2.21%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Pan American Silver Corp (NYSE:PAAS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.06% with a share float percentage of 62.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pan American Silver Corp having a total of 574 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 38.19 million shares worth more than $556.84 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 12.7 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $185.24 million and represent 3.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.32% shares in the company for having 19.39 million shares of worth $280.74 million while later fund manager owns 17.08 million shares of worth $247.26 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.69% of company’s outstanding stock.