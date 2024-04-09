When Is Pineapple Financial Inc (PAPL) Going To Be Good Investment?

Pineapple Financial Inc (AMEX:PAPL) has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.91M, closed the recent trade at $1.52 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 10.14% during that session. The PAPL stock price is -179.61% off its 52-week high price of $4.25 and 21.05% above the 52-week low of $1.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24410.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 49.87K shares.

Pineapple Financial Inc (AMEX:PAPL) trade information

Sporting 10.14% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PAPL stock price touched $1.52 or saw a rise of 10.06%. Year-to-date, Pineapple Financial Inc shares have moved -15.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pineapple Financial Inc (AMEX:PAPL) have changed 10.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 4950.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

PAPL Dividends

Pineapple Financial Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pineapple Financial Inc (AMEX:PAPL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.25% with a share float percentage of 0.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pineapple Financial Inc having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 15032.0 shares worth more than $21673.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 2715.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3914.0 and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.