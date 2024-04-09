When Is Opgen Inc (OPGN) Going To Be Good Investment?

Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) has a beta value of -0.70 and has seen 1.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.81M, closed the last trade at $0.78 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 5.41% during that session. The OPGN stock price is -392.31% off its 52-week high price of $3.84 and 78.21% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.70 million shares.

Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) trade information

Sporting 5.41% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the OPGN stock price touched $0.78 or saw a rise of 7.14%. Year-to-date, Opgen Inc shares have moved 85.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) have changed 57.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 20810.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Opgen Inc (OPGN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 93.45% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $640k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $600k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 67.03% over the past 5 years.

OPGN Dividends

Opgen Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.68% with a share float percentage of 2.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Opgen Inc having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.63 million shares worth more than $0.51 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 7.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 36701.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29907.0 and represent 0.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.41% shares in the company for having 36701.0 shares of worth $29907.0 while later fund manager owns 9677.0 shares of worth $7273.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.