When Is Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR (WAVE) Going To Be Good Investment?

Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR (NASDAQ:WAVE) has a beta value of -0.26 and has seen 35.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.31M, closed the last trade at $4.20 per share which meant it gained $2.86 on the day or 213.43% during that session. The WAVE stock price is 20.71% off its 52-week high price of $3.33 and 75.95% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.47K shares.

Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR (NASDAQ:WAVE) trade information

Sporting 213.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WAVE stock price touched $4.20 or saw a rise of 1.18%. Year-to-date, Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR shares have moved 238.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 258.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR (NASDAQ:WAVE) have changed 220.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 9500.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 3.35.

Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR (WAVE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 45.83% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.54% over the past 5 years.

WAVE Dividends

Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR (NASDAQ:WAVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.61% with a share float percentage of 0.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eco Wave Power Global AB ADR having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Jane Street Group, LLC with over 11779.0 shares worth more than $29447.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Jane Street Group, LLC held 0.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 6615.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16537.0 and represent 0.12% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 1986.0 shares of worth $6102.0 while later fund manager owns 1455.0 shares of worth $3564.0 as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.