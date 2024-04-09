When Does YS Biopharma Co Ltd (YS) Become A Good Investment?

YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $160.08M, closed the recent trade at $0.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.41% during that session. The YS stock price is -178.82% off its 52-week high price of $2.37 and 58.82% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 212.81K shares.

YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) trade information

Sporting -3.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the YS stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 17.36%. Year-to-date, YS Biopharma Co Ltd shares have moved 66.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS) have changed 35.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

YS Biopharma Co Ltd (YS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 19.47% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.50% for the industry. 2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $19.74 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

YS Dividends

YS Biopharma Co Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ:YS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 81.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.98% with a share float percentage of 26.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with YS Biopharma Co Ltd having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 4.3 million shares worth more than $5.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 3.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 2.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.75 million and represent 2.27% of shares outstanding.