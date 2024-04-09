When Does Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) Become A Good Investment?

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $231.00M, closed the last trade at $1.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -9.15% during that session. The SCLX stock price is -1065.47% off its 52-week high price of $16.20 and 35.25% above the 52-week low of $0.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 918.30K shares.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) trade information

Sporting -9.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SCLX stock price touched $1.39 or saw a rise of 13.13%. Year-to-date, Scilex Holding Company shares have moved -31.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) have changed 0.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.87.

Scilex Holding Company (SCLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Scilex Holding Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.87%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 88.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $21.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

SCLX Dividends

Scilex Holding Company is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.99% with a share float percentage of 25.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Scilex Holding Company having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 7.33 million shares worth more than $40.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, State Street Corporation held 4.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.4 million and represent 3.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.87% shares in the company for having 5.94 million shares of worth $17.04 million while later fund manager owns 2.56 million shares of worth $14.26 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.